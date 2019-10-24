Economy Stringent Australian quality rules hit Kenya flower sales

The volumes of flowers sold to Australia have dropped after the country’s stringent market access rules took effect on September 1.

Fresh Producers Consortium of Kenya Chief Executive Ojepati Okesegere said flower firms have withheld huge volumes of flowers over fears the market could reject the produce.

Australia had given Kenyan flowers up to last month to comply with “zero pest tolerance” on consignment of roses exported its territory, a move that has seen flower firms invest heavily in fumigation to meet the market requirement.

“The volumes have gone down as a result of the new directive as flower firms cut on the exports to minimise unforeseen losses in the event the consignments are rejected by the authorities over there,” said Mr Okesegere without giving exact figures.

The policy ensures that the entire export chain is pest-free.

All flowers destined to Australia are now required to be fumigated either at the airport in Nairobi or the farms, a reversal to the previous standards where Kenyan flowers would be fumigated at the port of entry before being released to the market.

The Australian market accounted for Sh3 billion of the total earnings last year.

Kenya considers Australia as a key emerging buyer for its produce where it controls 50 percent of the flower market.

The official said talks with Australia about the flowers since it effected the rules have been positive and normal supplies are expected to resume in the coming months.

Flowers made the bulk of Kenya’s export earnings in 2018 bringing in Sh113 billion with fruits emerging second with Sh27 billion followed by vegetables at Sh12 billion.

He was speaking yesterday at an Agrochemicals Association of Kenya news briefing.

The lobby group supported a proposed law aimed at streamlining pesticides.

Agrochemicals Association of Kenya Chief Executive Eric Kimunguyi said the proposed law would create an independent Pesticide Control Products Authority, upgrade the qualifications needed to run businesses and premises handling pesticides and make pesticide stock records compulsory.