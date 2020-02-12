Economy Sugar splinter group seeks audience with Munya

Agriculture Secretary Peter Munya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Sugarcane farmers who snubbed the team appointed by the State to look into the woes of the industry are now seeking to have an audience with newly appointed Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya ahead of release of Sugar Taskforce report.

The team, which had established a parallel task force after accusing former Agriculture Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri of sidelining them, claims there’s a plot to sneak in contentious issues long opposed by cane farmers.

Through the Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers Organisation (Knasfo) chairman Saulo Busolo, the cane growers pointed out that it is irregular to have the document released without being validated by critical stakeholders.