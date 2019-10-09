Economy Suspects in Sh2bn Miwani Sugar land fraud to face trial

The High Court has ruled that all the persons accused of defrauding Miwani Sugar Company of land worth Sh2.3 billion be put on their defence.

Justice Mumbi Ngugi’s (left) decision sets aside the one by Kisumu Chief Magistrate Julius Ng'arng'ar.

“I find and hold that all the accused persons before the chief magistrate including the five respondents before this court should have been placed on their defence and l so direct,” said the ruling read by Justice John Onyiego.

This means that Kibos Sugar Factory chaiman Sukhwinder Chatte, Ian Maina, Philip Odongo, Epanaito Okoyo and Crossley Holdings Limited will answer to the charges after a successful appeal by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

They had been charged, alongside ex-magistrate Adulakadir Elkindy and Moses Osewe with conspiracy to defraud the cash-strapped miller of 9,394 acres of land between May 21, 2007 and January 30, 2008.