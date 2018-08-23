Swazuri fights to remain NLC chairman

Economy
Swazuri fights to remain NLC chairmanThursday, August 23, 2018 21:34
Embattled National Land Commission’s (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri on Thursday launched a court bid to win back his position after asking the court to review his bond conditions.
Through his lawyer, Prof. Tom Ojienda, Prof Swazuri told court yesterday that there had been confusion on the interpretation of the orders issued by Anti-Corruption Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi.
He reckoned that the NLC acting chairperson Abigael Mbagaya misinterpreted the court order in his replacement following the fraud trial.
Prof Swazuri was freed on bail but barred from accessing NLC offices unless accompanied by a police officer.
“We are seeking a review of bond terms in view of Prof. Swazuri. The continued unconstitutional act of the vice chair of NLC due to confusion over the interpretation of the orders of this court commands itself for urgency,” said Prof Ojienda.
“We will not be asking court to interpret Article 257 of the constitution which provides for the removal of a constitutional office holder.”
Prof Swazuri said the order restricting his movement to the NLC offices does not imply he has been suspended or interdicted.
