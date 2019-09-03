Economy TSC sacks 42 teachers in new curriculum standoff

Teachers Service Commission chief executive Nancy Macharia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has sacked 42 teachers for failing to attend training on competency based curriculum (CBC) in April and disrupting the exercise in various centres across the country.

In a statement, TSC further indicated that 124 teachers are still suspended, 30 have received warning letters while interdiction of 17 teachers has been lifted.

TSC has also deferred disciplinary action on five teachers while one teacher has been re-invited to face disciplinary action.

In total, 219 teachers from 11 centres in Kakamega, Bungoma,Kajiado, Kitui, Machakos, Garissa, Kisii, Nyamira, Vihiga and Kwale faced the Commission for disciplinary action.

“ Pursuant to the hearing of your disciplinary case held on August 15, I am, directed by TSC to inform you that the commission has carefully considered your case and has determined that you are guilty of the charge levelled against you and you are hereby dismissed with effect from August 15,” read one of the dismissal letter to a teacher dated August 22.

The teacher was accused of inciting colleagues who were attending the training on CBC that had been organised by the Ministry of Education and and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) not to participate in the training.

The teacher is also accused for insubordination for ignoring an invitation to attend the training on new syllabus by curriculum support officers.

Those dismissed have been given 90 days to appeal the decision of the Commission.

TSC has also indicated that it will be seeking to recover salary overpayment for the teachers who have been sacked since they belong to Kenya National union of Teachers (Knut).