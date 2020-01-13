Economy TSC struggles to hire tutors despite Sh5bn allocation

Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) failed to hire any primary schoolteachers in the year ended last June even after the Treasury more than doubled funds for recruitment to Sh5 billion.

The 2019 Education Sector Report shows that this was the only financial year since 2016-17 that the commission did not recruit any teachers for primary schools.

The Treasury had increased its allocation to TSC for recruitment of new teachers from the Sh2 billion in 2017/18 even as it faces a shortage of more than 95,000 teachers for the basic education. The TSC instead only hired 17,270 post-primary teachers up to June last year.