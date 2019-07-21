Economy Taita-Taveta fights KWS over Tsavo cash

Elephants at the Tsavo East National Park in Taita Taveta June 19, 2019. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

Taita-Taveta County is locked in a court fight with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) over the sharing of revenues collected from Tsavo East and Tsavo West national parks.

The county wants the court to compel the KWS to develop a revenue-sharing formula for money collected from the two national parks, which received 241,100 visitors last year.

In a case Justice Weldon Korir certified urgent, the county through lawyer James Kounah also wants the court to compel the KWS to release all the documents including the revenue collection statements, records of expenses and disbursements to the national government from 2013 to 2018. The lawyer told the court that Tsavo East and West National parks are some of the natural resources in the county.

The two expansive parks occupy 62 percent of the landmass in the county and receive high-end tourist mostly from the West.

Mr Kounah reckons the revenue the KWS collects through entry fees, licences and leases are all submitted to the Treasury. “There is no mechanism that exists for sharing the revenue collected by KWS,” reads part of the petition.

