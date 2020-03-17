Economy Taxman vets afresh City Hall parking attendants

County officers inspect new clamps at City Hall in 2015. The vetting of parking personnel starts Wednesday at KRA’s Times Tower. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will Wednesday vet afresh all parking attendants at City Hall in an effort to weed out ghost workers and stop revenue leakage.

The taxman directed the attendants to present their letters of appointment, February payslips and original staff IDs for verification and re-deployment.

KRA Commissioner General James Mburu said only vetted parking attendants will receive their salaries starting this month underlining its resolve to curb leakage of City Hall resources through ghost workers.

The taxman started collecting all City Hall’s levies and taxes on Monday after embattled governor Mike Sonko ceded health, transport, public works, utilities and planning and development functions to the national government.

“Nairobi County Government staff directly engaged in revenue collection activities are hereby notified to report to KRA offices in Times Tower, banking hall wing ground floor on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 starting at 8am for further notice,” said the joint notice by Mr Mburu and Devolution Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli.

“Note that the March 2020 payroll for the said staff will only be processed by KRA after validation and deployment,” they wrote.

City Hall appointed the taxman to collect revenues up to March 16, 2022 through a Kenya Gazette notice early this month following the transfer of the functions.

In November, biometric vetting of all City Hall staff showed the Nairobi administration had 11,603 workers, contradicting the county’s payroll in April last year that had 11,988 employees.

City Hall’s payroll stands at Sh1.1 billion every month in what has continually squeezed funds for delivery of basic services like water and health on the back of perennially missed revenue targets. The city has continually fallen short in its parking fees collections target, having raised Sh1.95 billion in the 2018/19 period, making it the third highest after single business permits (Sh1.992 billion) and Sh2.04 billion from rates.

Overall, the county raised Sh10.25 billion in the period as it continues to struggle with revenue targets. The highest collected by City Hall in levies and taxes remains Sh11.7 billion in the 2014/15 financial year.