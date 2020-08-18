Economy Tender for Sh25bn Soin-Koru multipurpose dam re-advertised

National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority Chairman Erick Okeyo addresses locals during a public participation forum on Soin-Koru dam. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The government has re-advertised the tender for the construction of Sh25 billion Soin-Koru multipurpose dam after bidders failed to meet minimum standards.

Through the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority (NWHSA), interested parties have 30 days to make their submission for the proposed construction of the dam which, among others, is expected to reduce perennial flooding on lower reaches of River Nyando.

According to a source at the government agency, most bidders were classified as “non-responsive” for failing to meet the set requirements.

“While most of them failed to submit relevant documents to back up their bid, the only candidate who met the threshold quoted Sh36 billion which is way above what the government has allocated for the mega project,” the source said.

National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority acting CEO Sharon Obonyo failed to respond to our inquiries to verify the claims.

The new tender placed by Ms Obonyo on Tuesday cautioned that those who will quote above the budget estimate will be declared non-responsive.

“Tenders must be accompanied by a tender security of Sh200 million from a reputable bank approved by the Central Bank of Kenya,” said the advert.

The NWHSA boss indicated that returned bids will be opened on September, 18, 2020 at 9.30am in the presence of the candidates or their representatives who choose to attend at the NWHSA amphitheatre.

According to the tender, Soin-Koru dam is proposed to be a zoned rockfill dam with impermeable clay core and water storage capacity of 93.7 million cubic metres.

The dam to supply water for domestic use, irrigation and hydropower generation will provide 72,000 cubic metres per day of water for domestic and institutional use and water for irrigation of 2,570 hectares of land and generation of 2.5 megawatts hydropower.

Among others, the water will be supplied to Kisumu City, Ahero, Chemelil, Miwani, Awasi, Muhoroni, Koitaburot, Koru, Chemelil, Awasi, Miwani, Ahero and Rabuor.

Soin-Koru dam has also been earmarked as an offsite infrastructure and a viable project, critical for the operation of 1,000 acre Kisumu Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Miwani area.

The proposed dam development project will be located at the border of Kisumu and Kericho counties on river Nyando.

NWHSA director Mr Bernard Okebe earlier expressed confidence that the project is dubbed to change the socio-economic landscape of the area.

“I call on the local leadership to embrace the project which is key in changing the dynamics of the area,” he said.