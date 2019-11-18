Economy Thermal power use falls to 10-month low

EPRA Director-General Pavel Oimeke. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Power supply from the diesel generators fell to a 10-month low in October as improved rainfall translated to increased uptake for cheaper hydro energy.

Data from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority show uptake from thermal power generators reduced to seven percent of the total energy mix in October compared to 11 percent during the same month last year.

Thermal had contributed as high as 19.1 percent in April when the rainy season delayed.

The move to reduce intake from the expensive diesel powered thermals has seen the fuel surcharge levy — which is influenced by the share of electricity from diesel generators — drop from Sh3.3 in October to the current Sh3 per unit.

EPRA Director-General Pavel Oimeke, however, said the dispatch of hydro power which is the cheapest source, will remain measured as the dam levels are left to rise higher in readiness for any weather eventualities in the near future.

“The short rains started recently after a long period of drought and Masinga dam is not full. The dispatch therefore needs to take caution so that we don’t deplete the dam levels quickly. The fuel cost charge has been on a downward decline and the monthly figures are published in the Kenya Gazette,” Mr Oimeke said.