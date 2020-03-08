Economy Treasury, NLC delaying Kwa Jomvu road — CS

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Treasury and the National Land Commission (NLC) are on the spot over delay to complete Mombasa-Kwa Jomvu road meant to decongest the coastal city.

While the NLC is yet to release Sh485 million out of the Sh1.39 billion already disbursed to compensate landowners, the Treasury still holds Sh1.21 billion for land acquisition, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia told Parliament last week.

Mr Macharia also said cases that have dragged in court since 2015 have also delayed the works by Third China Engineering Company since commissioning by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.

The project is part of dualling the six-lane highway between Mombasa and Mariakani in efforts to ease perennial traffic jams in the coastal city, a major tourist attraction for its sunny beaches and historical buildings.

“So far KeNHA (national highways authority) has received from the Exchequer and disbursed to NLC Sh1.39 billion, out of which NLC has released only Sh905 million for payment of compensation.”

