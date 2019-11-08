Economy Treasury releases Judiciary funding for court projects

Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Judiciary has sighed with relief after the Treasury released its recurrent and development budget, meaning that stalled projects can now proceed as planned.

The release of the funds comes a few days after Chief Justice David Maraga complained that the Treasury was starving Judiciary of funds, a move that threatened to cripple courts operations.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Judiciary’s recurrent and development budget for the financial year 2019/20 has been restored and the budget for the half-year been uploaded in IFMIS as approved by the National Assembly,” Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi said in a statement.

Ms Amadi said authority to incur expenditure for the court stations and tribunals are being processed and would be issued in the shortest time possible.

She added that implementation of all approved activities for the financial year 2019/20 work plans, should, therefore, proceed as planned.

