Economy Turkana crude oil trucking resumes after two-month standoff

Police officers guard trucks loaded with crude oil during a stopover at Kalemngorok on the Lokichar-Kainuk Road on June 3. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Oil trucking from Turkana to Mombasa resumed on Thursday after a two-month standoff brought about by protests by locals demanding jobs and enhanced security in the region.

The resumption began a day after the residents gave it a nod, following meetings with local leaders

On Wednesday, Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes, Turkana County Commissioner Seif Matata, Tullow Oil Company officials based in Turkana and MPs James Lomenen (Turkana South), Christopher Nakuleu (Turkana North) and Mohammed Ali Lokiru (Turkana East) conducted a number of community engagement meetings at Nakukulas, Lokichar and Kalemgorok centres to urge residents to allow the oil to go to the coastal town.

"The community at oil fields and those along Lokichar-Kainuk road have agreed to let the trucks move out after we addressed several reservations and issues in the four meetings.

"Critical issues we addressed were local content, how all stakeholders will be engaging in case there is a disagreement, as well as how the community will benefit when the country starts exporting oil," Mr Munyes told journalists at Kalemngorok centre in Turkana South Sub-County.

Handle grievances

He said the government was keen on setting up a committee to handle grievances raised by the locals to avert future stalemates.

"Going forward, we want to establish a conflict resolution mechanism through the Turkana Grievances Management Committee that will be chaired by the County Commissioner," the CS added.

By 7am on Thursday, the Business Daily witnessed five trucks loaded with crude oil passing through Lokichar town as hundreds of residents watched.

Mr Lomenen said there should be adequate civic education on issues of oil in the region for the community to be better placed to make informed decisions.

He said the education will ensure Tullow Oil and the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining properly manage the high expectations among residents, noting that many have all their hopes on oil to tackle all their problems.

"We have accepted oil operations to resume but we expect our government and Tullow Oil to listen to the CS Munyes and all leaders from Turkana when they raise issues about the community to avoid costly protests," Mr Lomenen said.

Losses

The deadlock cost Tullow millions of shillings in losses as the oil mining company at some point suspended all its operations in the county.