US court delays Akasha brothers drug suit verdict

Baktash Akasha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The US federal judge presiding over the drug-trafficking case of Baktash and Ibrahim Akasha has rescheduled the brothers' sentencing date to March 15.

Sentencing had earlier been set for February 1.

The postponement means the Akashas will have been held in New York detention centres for more than two years when they finally learn their fate.

As part a deal made in October with US prosecutors, each is facing a prison term that could range from 10 years to life. The brothers agreed then to plead guilty to seven criminal charges, including payment of bribes to unnamed Kenyan officials.

The terms of the agreement also indicate that the Akashas may each be fined up to $10 million and be required to forfeit all the money obtained through their confessed drug dealings.

Judge Victor Marrero acceded last week to a request by defence attorneys for postponement of sentencing on the grounds that they needed more time to develop information to be presented as potentially mitigating factors.

Baktash’s attorney George Goltzer told the court in a letter that his client "has an extensive family that includes multiple wives, children, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and his mother, for which he has provided support throughout his life".

Mr Goltzer further noted that because Baktash is a Kenya national, "additional efforts will be needed to obtain documents and information" germane to sentencing considerations.

Judge Marrero has the authority to impose whatever sentence he deems fit for each of the brothers. The terms agreed to in the October plea deal have an advisory status that the judge may well decide to accept.

US prosecutors said recently in a separate letter to the judge that they would not oppose the defendants' request for a postponement of sentencing.

But the prosecutors added that they would likely oppose any move to further delay the sentencing.