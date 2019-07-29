Economy Uasu suit hits public varsities closure, merger plan

The plan to shut several public universities and merge others has put the government on a collision course with more than 10,000 lecturers whose jobs are on the line.

The University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) has moved to court seeking to block Education Secretary George Magoha from commencing the closure and merger of the 32 universities, saying it amounts to changing higher learning policy without consulting stakeholders.

The Uasu, which has opposed the proposal in the Budget statement for the 2019/20, said it would occasion mass layoffs.

The union argues the action will impact negatively on students as their population grows in older universities, which are financially strained.

The lecturers sought court intervention “to avert a looming crisis in university education, which is a key enabler of socio-economic development.”

“As urged by Uasu lawyer Titus Koceyo I certify this case as extremely urgent because the Education CS Prof George Magoha has initiated the closure and merger move by summoning all the vice-chancellors from the 32 public universities to submit lists,” Justice Byram Onganya ruled on July 26.

Justice Onganya directed Mr Koceyo to serve the Uasu pleadings to Prof Magoha and the Attorney-General (AG) to file evidence before August 1 when the case will be heard.

The union has named the Education Cabinet Secretary and the AG as respondents.