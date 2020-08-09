Economy Uhuru, CSs’ pay cuts raise Sh214m for Covid-19 kitty

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries and other top State officials have raised Sh214.94 million in voluntary salary cuts, the Treasury said.

Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani did not give a breakdown of the amounts raised from the office of the President, the 21 Cabinet Secretaries (CS), 44 Principal Secretaries (PS) and other officers in Parliament and the Judiciary since March.

The voluntary cuts were anticipated to raise at least Sh16.78 million per month from the Office of the President, the CSs and PSs as the government sought to free up more funds to back the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the salary reduction announced in March, President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto took 80 percent cut on their pay each, CSs at 30 percent and PSs at 20 percent.

The president’s and his deputy’s monthly take-home is now Sh288,750 and Sh245,438, respectively following the voluntary cuts while CSs are earning Sh646,000 and PSs Sh612,150.

Mr Kenyatta had also urged other State officers to take similar cuts.

“In sharing the burden occasioned by the global health pandemic over the duration of the crisis and commencing immediately my administration has offered a salary reduction of the senior rank executives,” the President said.

The two Speakers of Parliament also announced a 30 percent voluntary pay cut in response to the calls by Mr Kenyatta.