Economy Uhuru calls for Covid review meeting as infections surge

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Friday review the impact of the phased re-opening of the economy amid a surge in Covid-19 infections.

State House Monday said that the head of state will meet the 47 county chiefs for the talks centred on the impact of lifting the ban on movements into and out of three counties including Nairobi and Mombasa.

The governors will also give a status report of their preparedness to handle the spike in Covid-19 infections with 44 counties confirming cases.

The meeting comes two weeks after President Kenyatta partially loosened restrictions but urged caution and warned of a return to lockdown should the coronavirus cases escalate.

Kenya has so far recorded over 5,700 new Covid-19 infections and over 70 deaths since July 6 when Mr Kenyatta partially eased the restrictions in a bid to slowly restart the already battered economy.

“His Excellency the President has on this twentieth day of July, 2020 convened the Fifth Extraordinary Session of the National and County Governments Co-coordinating Summit,” read the statement from State House.

“Review the efficacy of the containment measures in place and review the impact of the phased easing of the restrictions that were in place.”

Nairobi and Mombasa are leading in the number of infections with concerns that the move to lift the ban of movement into and out of the two counties is fuelling spread of the disease.

President Kenyatta allowed road, rail and air transport to resume, but under strict health protocols. He also allowed churches and mosques to resume with a maximum of 100 persons and service taking one hour.

Bars are also operating but on take-away basis under the move to gradually re-open the economy amid growing job cuts.

The meeting comes at a time the ministry of health has warned that August and September mark a critical stage in the fight against the respiratory disease with infection cases set to peak.