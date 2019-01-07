Economy Uhuru dismisses claims of neglecting Mount Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims that he has ignored Mount Kenya in his development agenda.

Mr Kenyatta said on Monday that those who “think development should go to the people where a leader comes from” should be ashamed of themselves.

The President termed such people 'washenzi' (fools) in his address during the launch of the Sh460 million Mama Ngina waterfront project in Mombasa.

He pointed out that he does not easily bow to threats and went on to rap leaders who want citizens of particular areas to benefit simply because those in powerful positions are from those regions.

“Hao washenzi waniwache (Those fools should leave me alone). We have said development will not be done because a leader is from a certain region. We want all the 40 million Kenyans to benefit from development,” he noted.

“We will go from Mombasa to Kisumu, Moyale to Namanga ... to ensure every Kenyan enjoys the fruits to development ... that is our focus.”

Mr Kenyatta reiterated that he is committed to working with National Super Alliance principal and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga to see the whole of Kenya developed.

President Kenyatta noted that he does see any problem bringing heads together for the sake of the achievement of national goals.

“Those who want to do politics ... let them continue loitering [sic]. My focus is development. I see no problem if Raila tells me to change this or that in matters development for the benefit of Kenyans,” he said.

President Kenyatta’s remarks came after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria claimed the Jubilee administration had neglected the Mt Kenya region in matters development.

Mr Kuria said the people of Mt Kenya must be told the truth ahead of the 2022 election so they can pick the right leaders.

Mt Kenya leaders on Saturday clashed over Mr Kuria’s remarks while piling pressure for the head of State to retain Mr Mwangi Kiunjuri in his Cabinet in the wake of reshuffle reports.

At their meeting, Mr Kiunjuri accused them of being ungrateful for projects undertaken in the region since Mr Kenyatta took office in 2013.