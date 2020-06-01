Economy Uhuru honours CEOs, doctors, journalists for Covid-19 fight

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta has honoured 68 Kenyans, among them business executives, doctors and journalists, for their role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chairperson of the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund Jane Karuku, Equity Bank chief executive James Mwangi who recently led his family in contributing Sh300 million to the Covid-19 kitty and Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth top the list.

Nation Media Group #ticker:NMG health journalists Nasibo Kabale, Verah Okeyo and Angela Oketch, and Royal Media Services managing director Wachira Waruru also made it to the President’s list.

Also on the list are Kenyatta National Hospital chief executive Evanson Kamuri and Maj-Gen Ayub Matiri, the Commanding Officer of the National Command Centre for Covid-19, who recently named military and police officers as top violators of curfew rule.

The National Honours Act 2013 provides four instances when a person merits the conferment of a national honour.

advertisement

A person is eligible when he or she “has made an exemplary contribution to the country or a county in the economic, social, scientific, academic, public administration, governance, sports, journalism, business, security or other fields”, or “has otherwise brought honour, glory or pride to the Republic”.

The award lists are made by the President on advice of the National Honours and Awards Committee.