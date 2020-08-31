Economy Uhuru orders Kemsa tendering to go online as probe into Covid billions continues

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | PSC

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the evaluation and award of Kemsa tenders to be done online amid investigations of irregular use of billions of shillings for Covid-19 kits at the State agency.

Mr Kenyatta gave the Health ministry 30 days to develop the online system where Kenyans will be able to view who has tendered, won contracts and the tender prices.

“We want to see how the tender was evaluated, how people bid and how it was awarded. This level of transparency will help to manage resources of Kenyans taxpayers in an open and transparent manner,” Mr Kenyatta said.

Kemsa has been on the spot over procurement of Covid-19 related supplies from select firms at double the market prices.

The medical agency is alleged to have conducted targeted procurement for Covid-19 emergency kits at inflated prices.

Kemsa board has since suspended its chief executive Jonah Manjari alongside directors Eliud Muriithi (Commercial) and Charles Juma (Procurement) to allow for the investigations into the claims.

President Kenyatta last week ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to conduct speedy investigations into the suspected procurement fraud within 21 days.