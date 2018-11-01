advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Economy

Uhuru raps LSK on land deals automation

Thursday, November 1, 2018 21:10
By JAMES KARIUKI
President Uhuru Kenyatta.
President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit out at lawyers for opposing the automation of land transactions that investors cite as a barrier to the ease of doing business in the country.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) petitioned the court to stop the automation which appeared set to lock out advocates who charge fees for the service.

“Our brothers and sisters in the legal fraternity should be supportive of this (reform) agenda. Do not look at it from a selfish agenda but look it from what it means to improving our business environment, attracting investment and increasing the volume of business,” Mr Kenyatta said. Online transfers, which favour land investors, threaten to cut off a key revenue stream for advocates while quickening land deals. Mr Kenyatta said digitising land transactions will improve Kenya’s position on the World Bank’s Doing Business index.

Kenya improved 19 places in the latest report to stand at number 61 on the drive to protect minority investors and reduced time spend on filing tax returns. But registration of property, which averagely takes 49 days, gave Kenya the lowest rating at 55.97 per cent to stand at position 122 out of 190.

advertisement

In the Headlines