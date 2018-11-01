Economy Uhuru raps LSK on land deals automation

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit out at lawyers for opposing the automation of land transactions that investors cite as a barrier to the ease of doing business in the country.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) petitioned the court to stop the automation which appeared set to lock out advocates who charge fees for the service.

“Our brothers and sisters in the legal fraternity should be supportive of this (reform) agenda. Do not look at it from a selfish agenda but look it from what it means to improving our business environment, attracting investment and increasing the volume of business,” Mr Kenyatta said. Online transfers, which favour land investors, threaten to cut off a key revenue stream for advocates while quickening land deals. Mr Kenyatta said digitising land transactions will improve Kenya’s position on the World Bank’s Doing Business index.