Economy Value of online State tenders up 78pc after disclosure order

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The value of tenders published online by State corporations and agencies in line with a presidential directive has increased 78 percent to Sh143.8 billion since February after the Government warned of stiff sanctions on non-compliant firms.

The online portal, established last July, listed 17,828 tenders worth Sh143.91 billion that were awarded to 8, 692 registered suppliers. This represents a 78.9 percent increase compared with the 10,937 tenders worth Sh80.21 billion listed in February for 5,937 suppliers,

A review of the portal, however, shows a number of agencies controlling multi-billion shilling State contracts continue to defy President Uhuru Kenyatta’s June order.

Deputy President William Ruto on January 28, directed the Treasury to submit a list of all public bodies that have defied the government order on tender disclosure to the Head of Public Service within 30 days.

He said all public entities that do not publish information on beneficiaries of government tenders would face sanctions, including freezing or scaling down budgetary allocation.

The publication of the tenders would allow the public to scrutinise the deals, including the quality and amounts of goods and services bought as well as the cost and identity of suppliers.

Information on the portal should include the basis of awarding tenders, parameters of assessment, names and details of tender committee members, bidders as well as the value of each contract.

Mid last year, the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua asked accounting officers in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to consolidate and publish tender information on the 15th of every month.

