Economy Waluke loses bid to halt fraud case

Sirisia MP John Waluke. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Sirisia MP John Waluke and his business partner have lost a petition seeking to quash a parliamentary report that recommended their prosecution for fraudulently receiving more than Sh300 million from a government agency.

Justice Mumbi Ngugi dismissed the petition by Mr Waluke and co-director Grace Sarapy Wakhungu who sought to quash the report, which Parliament adopted in November 2013.

The judge said Mr Waluke was an MP and a member of the Parliamentary Investment Committee when the House team debated the matter.

She said the MP was allowed to testify before the committee and he was in Parliament when it adopted the report yet he did not challenge it until five years later.

“In my view, it is too late in the day for the petitioners to challenge the report. Even had the trial of the petitioners not been completed, this court would not have been satisfied that the petitioners merited a chance to challenge the report late in the day,” said the judge.

