Economy Wangusi links project funds to CA wrangles

Outgoing Communications Authority director general Francis Wangusi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Outgoing Communications Authority director general Francis Wangusi has said expiry of his term sparked a vicious battle for control of the agency’s project funds, causing the current leadership wrangles.

Mr Wangusi, who was replaced by Mercy Wanjau in an acting capacity, said some board insiders were scheming to appoint a successor who guarantees indirect control of the billions of shillings for various projects run by the State agency.

“I cannot allow public money to be misappropriated and this is the reason why the board is against me,” he said on Wednesday in an interview at his Tuuti home in Kanduyi, Bungoma County.

“When a board comes in any organisation that is doing well, all it wants is to milk it; and that's where my tough stances come from. The board could not trust me because I was always telling them the truth,” he said.

He cited the Universal Service Fund that CA launched in 2015, and collects Sh1.3 billion annually, as one of the project funds that the board has been scheming to control through a ‘friendlier’ chief executive.

“In Phase one, we have made sure that 883 public schools are connected with internet,” Mr Wangusi said.