Economy Wangusi makes U-turn on stay in office

Outgoing Communications Authority Director General, Francis Wangusi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Outgoing Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director -General Francis Wangusi has made a U-turn, expressing willingness to remain in office “until a proper board is put in place to appoint my successor.”

Only last week, Mr Wangusi told journalists he had left office at the expiry of his term on August 21, 2019 and even threatened to sue anybody linking him to the leadership wrangles that have rocked the State agency.

The appointment of Ms Mercy Wanjau as an acting CA Director General is part of a court dispute after activist Okiya Omtatah said it was done without following the law.

A separate application has been filed by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) through lawyer Henry Kurauka, raising similar objection to the appointment of Ms Wanjau.

Last week, Mr Omtatah requested the court to grant orders directing that Mr Wangusi continues in office until he is properly replaced.

advertisement ​

But Labour Court judge Byram Ongaya directed him to file an affidavit from Mr Wangusi where he can demonstrate his willingness to continue in office and the basis of such willingness.

“I am willing and ready to continue serving in the office of the DG if this honourable court so orders me, until such a time that a properly constituted Board is appointed to transact the all-important business of the CA,” Mr Wangusi in court papers.

Mr Wangusi’s tenure expired on August 21, 2019 at a time when the CA has no Board which can appoint an Acting DG to whom the exiting DG can hand over office.