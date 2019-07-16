advertisement
GEORGE OMONDI

Summary

    • National Treasury has allocated Sh700 million to be shared for the facelift of homes and offices in Washington D.C, London and New York.
    • The Kenyan Embassy building in Washington DC was constructed in 1930s.
Economy

Washington envoy offices works tender advertised

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 21:16

cash money
Foreign Affairs ministry spent Sh1.9 billion on rent abroad in the nine months to March. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Foreign Affairs ministry has issued tenders for renovation of diplomats’ dilapidated offices and residences in Washington as envoys blow millions in leasing space.

In a notice published on its website, the Washington DC embassy has invited firms to bid for the “upgrading and renovation of Kenya Government-owned properties in Washington DC.”

This comes just weeks after the National Treasury allocated Sh700 million to be shared for the facelift of homes and offices in Washington D.C, London and New York.

The Treasury, in budget documents submitted to MPs said it will cost Sh250 million to renovate the Washington DC properties.

The Kenyan Embassy building in Washington DC was constructed in 1930s.

The Controller of Budget says the Foreign Affairs ministry spent Sh1.9 billion on rent abroad in the nine months to March.

