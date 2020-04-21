Economy Weatherman forecasts weeklong floods, landslides countrywide

Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to brace for heavy rainfall in the next seven days with floods set to drive families out of their homes in some parts for the country.

The weatherman, in its latest seven-day forecast covering April 21 to 27, says enhanced rainfall will be experienced in several parts of the country.

Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni, Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Nyamira and Kisii counties are expected to experience heavy rainfall of more than 100mm.

Also set to receive heavy rains are Homa Bay, Kisumu, Nandi, Vihiga, Siaya and some parts of Kitui, Kajiado, Bungoma, Laikipia and Samburu counties.

Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Busia, Siaya, Migori, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Laikipia, Taita Taveta, Turkana, Mandera and Marsabit are, however, expected receive rainfall of just over 70mm.

Last week, the meteorological department had warned of heavy rains of just over 30mm with the likelihood of flash floods and landslides.

At least 12 people have lost their lives in flash floods with at least 22 others missing and 400 families displaced in Chesogon, Elgeyo Marakwet after heavy rainfall that has been pounding the area in the last few days.

According to the latest update, Garissa, Tana River and Wajir Counties will receive moderate rainfall between 20mm and 70mm while light rainfall will be experienced over some parts of Baringo, Isiolo, Mombasa and Kwale counties.

“The heavy rainfall of more than 30mm, which is being experienced over several parts of the country is expected to continue over western, central region including Nairobi, north eastern, north western and coastal region of Kenya.