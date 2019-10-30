Economy Weatherman predicts heavy rains

Heavy rainfall that has been pounding various parts of the country is expected to intensify in the next five days, fresh weather forecast indicates.

The Kenya Meteorological Department says rainfall intensity will start increasing throughout the country with more than 30mm expected in Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori counties.

“The rains will also pound areas such as Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia and Baringo,” said Kenya Meteorological Department director Stella Aura in a statement yesterday.

Ms Aura warned of floods in Budalang’i, Kano, and Murang'a from November.

She noted that Nairobi, the coastal strip, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, and Moyale will experience light rains during the same period.

The five-day forecast, however, says that northeastern and northwestern regions, which cover West Pokot, Garissa, Isiolo, Turkana, West Pokot, Mandera, Samburu as well as Isiolo counties will have depressed rainfall.

The regions are also expected to have an average temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius with Marsabit and Wajir having temperatures as high of 38 degrees.