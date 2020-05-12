Economy Wife of KPA finance boss charged with Sh215m theft

Jacinta Wambugu, wife to KPA finance manager Patrick Nyoike, at the Mombasa Law Courts on May 12, 2020. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

A wife to Kenya Ports Authority's general manager for finance has been charged with conspiracy to unlawfully acquire Sh215 million in the State agency's property.

Jacinta Wanjiku, wife of Patrick Wambugu, who appeared before Mombasa chief magistrate Edna Nyaloti Tuesday, was also charged with handling suspect property.

The accused did not attend court on Monday when her husband was charged. She denied any wrongdoing and was released on a Sh5 million bond with a surety of similar amount or an alternative of Sh2 million cash bail.

According to the prosecution, the accused, on diverse dates between October 2014 and March 2017, jointly with others not before court conspired to unlawfully acquire a public property.

The court also heard that Ms Wanjiku, being managing director of Nyali Capital Ltd, received Sh215 million from KPA which she had reason to believe was acquired as a result of corrupt conduct.

