Economy Women, youth access Sh83bn public tenders

Women at a past event. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Youth, women and persons with disability got tenders worth Sh82.8 billion from ministries, departments and semi-autonomous government agencies (SAGAs) last financial year, a report shows.

This was made possible under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) initiative following a 2013 presidential directive that procurement rules be amended to reserve 30 percent of government tenders to the group.

A status report of the Public Service Commission for the financial year 2018/2019 tabled in Parliament indicates that 278 public institutions allocated tenders to disadvantaged groups.

Out of the contracts, 53 percent worth Sh45 billion was allocated to women, 38 percent (Sh32 billion) went to the youth while nine percent (Sh7 billion) benefited persons with disabilities.

Ministries and State departments paid Sh7.3 billion to women, Sh4.6 billion to youth and Sh584 million to persons with disabilities representing a total of Sh12.5 billion.

SAGAs paid Sh36 billion to women, Sh27 billion to youth and Sh7.2 billion to persons with disabilities.