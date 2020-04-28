Economy Women, youth take half of Sh64bn State tender quota

Public Service and Gender Affairs Secretary Margaret Kobia during a suppliers summit last year. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Women and youth took only one half the value of public tenders reserved for them in the year to June, pointing to administrative hurdles faced by the economically marginalised groups in accessing government business.

Data by the the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that the special groups that include women, youth and people with disabilities went for Sh32.74 billion out of a total of Sh64.39 billion worth tenders reserved for them.

The uptake, however, represents a growth of eight percent from Sh30.14 billion in the 2018/19 period. Fourty-seven State entities registered to procure for services and goods increased allocation for the tenders to Sh64.39 billion from Sh59.62 billion in 2018/19.

The tenders for special groups is line with the 2015 Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act that requires that 30 percent of all State tenders be reserved for them.

The low uptake of the tenders comes amid fears that rich and influential individuals may be exploiting this programme at the expense of the targeted beneficiaries.