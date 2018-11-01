Economy World Bank grants Sh27bn TVET loan

The move will increase supply of artisan skills. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The World Bank on Thursday approved a Sh28.5 billion ($285 million) credit and a further Sh800 million grant to finance technical institutions in Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Without stating amount due for each country it said the move will increase supply of artisan skills like plumbers, electrician and mechanics to critical sectors that the region requires to boost its economic integration.

The loan awarded under the East Africa Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project is set to benefit 17 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes. It will help them to develop and deliver “demand driven” technicians.