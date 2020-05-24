Economy Yatani bites the bullet, confirms Mbuno as CDF boss

Mr Yusuf Mbuno. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani has beaten a retreat and appointed Yusuf Mbuno to head the National Government Constituencies Development Fund for three years, ending his battle with MPs.

Through a gazette notice published on Friday, Mr Yatani confirmed the appointment of Mr Mbuno ending a power vacuum that has persisted for nine years following the exit of Agnes Odhiambo who was appointed the Controller of Budget in 2011.

The appointment also settles the battle between Parliament and Mr Yatani who had earlier nominated Mohamed Hussein Abdille for the position.

MPs rejected the nomination of Mr Abdille early this month, forcing the Treasury to forward the name of Mr Mbuno for debate and approval.

“The Cabinet secretary for the National Treasury, with the approval of the National Assembly, appoints Yusuf Mbuno to be the chief executive officer of the board of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund,” said Mr Yatani in the notice.

Mr Mbuno was picked in 2011 as the acting CEO to replace Ms Odhiambo, who was appointed Controller of Budget and served until her eight-year term ended in August last year.

The National Assembly’s Committee on NG-CDF successfully lobbied the House then to reject the nominee because Mr Mbuno emerged top in the interviews with a score 93 percent while Mr Abdille had 73.3 per cent.