Drought agency faces audit query over Sh5bn famine aid

Economy
Drought agency faces audit query over Sh5bn famine aidSunday, October 6, 2019 22:00
The National Drought Management Agency (NDMA) failed to account for Sh5 billion that the Government and donors provided for famine-stricken families under the Hunger Safety Net Programme.
The National Audit Office puts the NDMA management on the spot for failing to provide documentation to support the basis on which various beneficiaries were identified. Besides, it said the NDMA management failed to support or provided basis for the rates used for paying the beneficiaries. “The Hunger Safety Net Programme, Government of Kenya and donor programme expenditure of Sh5,049,328,332 that comprised payment to various beneficiaries did not have documentation to show how the various beneficiaries were identified and the basis of the rates used for paying them was not supported either,” states the report tabled in Parliament last week
The auditor could not ascertain the propriety and validity of the payments of Sh5 billion to beneficiaries together with the accuracy and completeness of the cash balance as at June 30, 2018.
The report, signed by former Auditor- General Edward Ouko, said during the year under review, the National Safety Net Programme made transfers to Equity Bank for transmission to beneficiaries. He said the management did not, however, provide bank statements relating to the transactions.
