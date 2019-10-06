Drought agency faces audit query over Sh5bn famine aid

The National Audit Office puts the NDMA management on the spot for failing to provide documentation to support the basis on which various beneficiaries were identified. Besides, it said the NDMA management failed to support or provided basis for the rates used for paying the beneficiaries. “The Hunger Safety Net Programme, Government of Kenya and donor programme expenditure of Sh5,049,328,332 that comprised payment to various beneficiaries did not have documentation to show how the various beneficiaries were identified and the basis of the rates used for paying them was not supported either,” states the report tabled in Parliament last week