Economy Ex-Tetu MP wins control of Sh20 billion Kitisuru estate

Former Tetu MP James Ndung’u Gethenji. FILE PHOTO | NMG

High Court judges have vested control of a Sh20 billion estate to former Tetu MP James Ndung’u Gethenji in a court battle pitting him against his elder brother.

Mr Gethenji, is the controlling shareholder of Kihingo Village (Waridi Gardens) and Kihingo Village (Waridi) Management One (KVWGML) which owns the high-end estate.

Together with his elder brother Gitahi Gethenji who had filed a different case, they inherited the multibillion — shilling property from their father.

Waridi Gardens Estate in Kitisuru, Nairobi consists of 55 housing units each with a Sh400 million value and a Club House valued over Sh4 billion.

Justices Loise Komingoi and Margaret Muigai in deciding in favour of the young Gethenji said the two cases were pegged on control of the estate and the club house.

advertisement

The duo are sons of former Tetu MP Joseph Augustine Gethenji who before joining politics was Director of Personnel Management (DPM) in the first government of the late President Jomo Kenyatta.