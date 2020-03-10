Economy Court extends order stopping evictions in city’s Shauri Moyo

Houses in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The High Court has extended an order stopping the government from demolishing houses in Shauri Moyo and Starehe estates in Nairobi.

The two estates hold more 300,000 residents.

Justice James Makau said the government should not take any action until a determination is made in a petition, pending before the court.

The court said from the affidavit sworn by the Nairobi branch secretary of the Union of Civil Servants Adam Katanathe that the government has not given the claimants an alternative place for settlement

He said that a majority of residents are civil servants.

The applicants’ lawyer Mariaria Nyaboga told the court that the eviction notice was to be effected by the ministry and Nairobi County Government.

A total of 359 houses were to come down, including others occupied by tenants of more than 20 years.

According to the residents chairman Adam Katana Shahenza, the planned demolition is grounded in mischief as there are already developers linked to the acquisition of land.