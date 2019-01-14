Economy Prosecution to show how former PS was linked to theft at NYS

Former Youth and Gender PS Lilian Omollo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The prosecution Monday offered a sneak preview on how Former Youth and Gender PS Lilian Omollo and ex-National Youth Service (NYS) Director-General Richard Ndubai presided over theft of millions of shillings at the state agency.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) said they will show the court how Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis), which traces all State expenditure, was manipulated to siphon the funds.

This aided the processing of fictitious invoices and multiple payments on one supplier invoice, the prosecution said.

The prosecution led by Verah Amisi said that they had evidence of circulars being forged, genuine contractors numbers forged and illegally used to pay non-existent supplies.

Ms Amisi reckons the fraud was well planned by former senior and junior employees of NYS fronting unscrupulous characters as genuine suppliers, who allegedly supplied goods with the sole aim of embezzling millions of shillings.

On Ms Omollo, the prosecution said that being the accounting officer, they will call evidence showing that she did not utilise the funds in accordance with the law and was not accountable to the Parliament and the Treasury as required.

“Through graphics and charts, we shall demonstrate how public funds from the exchequer were allocated to the Ministry of Public Service, were siphoned to fictitious companies through NYS in the guise of procurement,” she said.

Yesterday, Ms Omollo and Ndubai hit back, saying they were in court because of an “overzealous prosecution” exercising what may be compared to a dragnet “with an intent to catch anything and everything”.

Mr Migos Ogamba for Ms Omollo said the defence team will show that the charges were brought against the accused in bad faith and in a view to embarrass them. He said they will also show that the documentary evidence to be relied upon are selective and incomplete.

“The companies that supplied goods did the supplies during the day and not at night. They are not briefcase companies but licensed and registered to carry out business in this country,” Mr Ogamba said.

He said the charges were speculative and generic in nature and meant to “shield the real culprits”.