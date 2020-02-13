Economy MPs tell Kebs to halt search for foreign standard agencies

Mr Abdulswamad Nassir. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament wants the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) to put on hold the process of procuring additional firms to undertake pre-export verification of motor vehicles, mobile equipment and spare parts.

The Public Investment Committee (PIC) directed Kebs managing director Bernard Njiraini not to award the contract pending conclusion of an inquiry into the procurement.

"We are asking you to stop this because you are going to expose Kebs and the country as a whole. If bid bond for bidders is Sh200 million, what will be the consequences in the event of legal suits on this contract?" Abdulswamad Nassir, who chairs the committee said.

Mr Njiraini said Kebs will proceed to implement the advice from the committee calling for a halt in the procurement process.

"We have listened to your concerns and advise that we put on hold this procurement pending conclusion of this inquiry," Mr Njiraini said.

advertisement

Mr Nassir's committee is inquiring into a special audit into the procurement of pre-export verification of conformity (PVOC) to standard services that Kebs awarded a Japanese firm in 2015.