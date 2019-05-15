Economy Extension officers probe North Rift maize crop failure

The government has sent agriculture field officers to the grain basket region of Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu to evaluate the extent of crop failure following poor and delayed rains.

Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Andrew Tuimur said the assessment would help to plan for early interventions including imports to beef up the strategic grain reserves.

“We have sent our officials in the field to assess the situation on performance of the crop in the farms,” he told the Business Daily yesterday.

Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu account for more than 60 per cent of maize production in Kenya and a significant drop in yields could hurt farmers’ income and pile pressure on flour prices as well as jerk inflation.

The government has already warned that this year’s crop will be affected due to delayed rains.