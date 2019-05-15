Economy
Extension officers probe North Rift maize crop failureWednesday, May 15, 2019 21:51
The government has sent agriculture field officers to the grain basket region of Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu to evaluate the extent of crop failure following poor and delayed rains.
Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Andrew Tuimur said the assessment would help to plan for early interventions including imports to beef up the strategic grain reserves.
“We have sent our officials in the field to assess the situation on performance of the crop in the farms,” he told the Business Daily yesterday.
Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu account for more than 60 per cent of maize production in Kenya and a significant drop in yields could hurt farmers’ income and pile pressure on flour prices as well as jerk inflation.
The government has already warned that this year’s crop will be affected due to delayed rains.
The Kenya Agriculture Livestock and Research Organisation said erratic rains would create an environment for the pests to thrive and warned of a possible food crisis on reports fall armyworm invasion.
In the Headlines
Rogue bonds trader is fined Sh208mBy BRIAN NGUGI
1 hour ago
Thika highway Chinese-welded footbridges ready next monthBy EDWIN OKOTH
39 minutes ago
Kenya borrows Sh210bn in third Eurobond loanBy CHARLES MWANIKI
3 hours ago
NSE sheds Sh210bn in two weeks of bank stock selloffBy CHARLES MWANIKI
3 hours ago