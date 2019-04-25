1,621km of roads paved in 2018

The Government added only 1,621 kilometres of paved roads last year, with most expenditure on roads going towards improving conditions of existing ones.

Economic survey data shows that growth in the length of roads built slowed to 9.5 per cent compared with 30.6 per cent the previous year, putting the country’s total paved roads at 18,655 kilometres.

But more focus was put on improving the condition of existing roads, according to data by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). The Government is expected to have spent Sh128.4 billion on roads by the end of June, according to the 2018/2019 budget. Spending on road repair and maintenance is expected to increase from Sh53.8 billion to Sh66.6 billion. A total Sh162.3 billion was expected to be used to construct, rehabilitate and upgrade an estimated 2,189.5 kilometres.