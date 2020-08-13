Economy Nairobi’s storytelling with street children tops Africa tourist experiences

An aerial view of Nairobi CBD. FILE PHOTO | NMG

TripAdvisor, an American travel website, has ranked Nairobi's storytelling tour with street children among top tourist experiences in Africa.

The tour allows visitors to give back as they enjoy a fascinating cultural experience of walking through downtown Nairobi.

The guide, a former street child, shows tourists around the city centre's underbelly, telling tales of how to survive on the streets.

Tourists walk from Bata Hilton Hotel and back through Nai Nami, Kenyatta International Conference Center, National Archives, August 7th Memorial Park, Tom Mboya Statue, Nairobi railway museum, Kariokor, and Jeevanjee Gardens.

Some tourists choose to visit a hidden market or eat lunch at a kibanda eatery.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, tourists can watch the tour virtually and visit places they have always wanted to see, at the touch of a button.

“We got a tour via Zoom. A little bit of traveling from your living room. After listening to their story we got more insights into how life is over there. It broadens your life view,” read a review on TripAdvisor.

Experiential travel, a form of tourism, where travellers prefer cultural exploration and activity-based experiences are picking up globally. Tourists are travelling for beer and wine experiences, cruises, camel safaris, cooking class, village sightseeing to kayaking.

Morocco ranks top as the country that woos many experiential travellers who do not fancy beaches and wildlife. It organises camel ride trip in Marrakech through the Atlas Mountains, three valleys and waterfalls, and a Sahara desert safari. In South Africa, wine tours and bungee jumping draw tourists in droves.

TripAdvisor also picked two hotels at the Kenyan coast, The Charming Lonno Lodge in Watamu and The Maji Beach Boutique Hotel in Diani as among the Top 25 Luxury Hotels.