Art Murder mystery, Bible-based musical beckon this weekend

Davina Voi, a 15 year old student at Potterhouse School who will be playing the character of Esther. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU | NMG

This weekend will have plenty of theatre for everyone. There will be everything from a musical to a murder mystery that is sure to show the dark side of human character. A social commentary is also lined up that will tackle heavy-duty themes like corruption and the judiciary, but with a light touch.

Esther is a full-scale musical that Potterhouse School is putting on at Braeburn Theatre, Garden Estate. Opening tonight at 7pm and running through Sunday, Esther is one of the great heroines whose spell-binding story of courage and selfless sacrifice for her people is contained in the Old Testament.

Transported to the stage by Martin and Janice Landry, Esther is being directed by Julisa Rowe who is a veteran thespian and former theatre lecturer at Daystar University.

It is one of the three shows to see this weekend. Another is Hearts of Art’s ‘Necessary Madness II’, whose playwright-director Walter Sitati says is a new script altogether, although it is the sequel to the first Necessary Madness that the public had requested and Sitati complied and supplied. The cast will be nearly the same, with just two additions in Gilbert Lukalia and Veronica Waceke.

Finally, after many months, the Festival of Creative Arts is making a comeback from tonight through Sunday at Louis Leakey Auditorium.

Eliud Abuto has reassembled a cast of illustrious actors working under the direction of Maina Olywenya, who we are also pleased to be back in theatrical action. Billed as a “comedy thriller”, Enemy Within is adapted from a murder mystery by the British playwright Norman Robbins entitled “Practice to Deceive”.

The cast includes Johnson “Fish” as General Theodore, Angel Waruinge playing Miss Morgan, Juma “Anderson” Williams, Rosemary “Maya” Waweru and others.