Health & Fitness Aerobics, An Old Exercise Here To Stay

Hilton Hotel health club fitness trainer Josphat Amimo leads an aerobics session at the gym on September 5, 2019. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NAIROBI

In 1968, Dr Kenneth H. Cooper developed exercises for astronauts that led to his first book called “Aerobics.”

He described aerobics as “a method of physical exercise for producing beneficial changes in the respiratory and circulatory systems by activities which require a modest increase in oxygen intake and so can be maintained.”

Years later, Jazzercise, a combination of aerobics exercise and dance fitness became a worldwide phenomenon.

After Jazzercise, step, indoor cycling, body pump, body attack, Bollywood dance and body jam, among many others, followed. Group training studios popped up and aerobic workout videos exploded in popularity as well.

Over 40 years later, aerobics has stood the test of time as the exercise that improves health of heart, lungs and circulatory system.

Josphat Amimo, a fitness trainer at Nairobi’s Hilton Hotel says aerobics has remained essential because it still stands at the top of cardiovascular exercises.

“It is one exercise that essentially any person can do for more than 20 minutes. And for it to be what it is, one has to incorporate fun and passion,” says Josphat who has been a trainer for 15 years.

“Personally, I combine aerobics and weight training because they go hand-in-hand. Otherwise, people would become bored,” he says.

The workouts that incorporate warm-up exercises and stretching to cool down has three main benefits: physical, agility and wellness.

Physically, aerobics help the body get to the aerobic capacity, which is the lung’s capacity to pick oxygen from the air and supply it to the body efficiently.

Agility refers to the ability to move quickly and easily.

While doing aerobics, the different dance choreographies enable one to make a fast turn within a short command, increasing the body and mind coordination.

One has to listen and follow the instruction as fast as possible making them alert.

The 43-year-old fitness trainer adds that aerobics also alleviates stress levels.

“It is more of a therapy. Again, it creates alertness at work and in other areas of life.”

Other than that, aerobics help in weight management and toning of the body.

“Working out for a longer time means that the fat in the body is being used as energy. Whatever one eats is used up immediately, hence there is no reserve to be stored as fat,’’ Josphat says.

For someone looking to tone the body, the kind of moves a person makes during an aerobics workout determines how fast the body changes.

“Changing body alignment with gravity puts stress on muscles on one side of the body, making toning possible. For toning to take place, one has to align their body to stress on every muscle for all the muscles to be well conditioned,” the trainer says.

With the digital age, one does not have to go to the gym for aerobics.

“You can train alone, thanks to the Internet. Trainers only come in handy when one does not understand how the body functions,” Josphat says.

A person should maintain an optimum frequency of working out in order to give the body optimum results. Nutrition is always key in any workout.