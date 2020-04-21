Health & Fitness Health SMEs need shot in the arm to survive Covid-19

Across the globe, governments are scrambling to come up with all sorts of economic stimulus packages to cushion businesses against the Covid-19 shocks. While the public sector will certainly be cushioned by governments, the private sector is worried about how the 2020 financial year will end.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which form a majority of our businesses are in panic.

Although agriculture has not been that badly affected and the rains are good, the locust invasion poses a bigger risk. However, farmers who rely on export-oriented produce like flowers, tea and coffee to meet their medical bills or pay for their health insurance, will be negatively affected.

Already for April, indications are that defaults on medical insurance premiums like NHIF and private ones in particular will be high. With schools closed and students not paying fees, private sector education institutions have sent staff on unpaid leave. These workers too could miss out health insurance premium payments.

In the health sector, our SME equivalents are pharmacies, clinics, laboratories and hospitals, all at different stages of growth and financial stability. Reports suggest these are experiencing reductions in revenues, with ambulatory patients fearing contracting Covid-19 opting to stay home.

The travel restrictions are also biting hard as they limit movements for cross-county patients and also health workers. Similarly, patients whose incomes have been affected and have underlying non-emergency conditions are also deferring care, opting to put food on the table first.

Recently, professional medical societies have given notice on scale-downs with only emergency care being delivered and diversion of scare human resource for emergencies. Units affected include dental care, physiotherapy and routine wellness checks among others. The private sector health businesses are taking different approaches to mitigate this, ranging from half-shifts, cessation of locum staff, unpaid leave as well as closing non-essential departments.

While many health workers are willing to work and health entrepreneurs are keen to stay open, a drop of up to 60 percent in outpatient visits means unsustainability of operations due to falling revenues.

Hospitals, in a bid to attract patients are reducing by up to 80 percent on charges like consultation fee, just to sustain operational revenues.

This paradox, that in a health emergency, medics are being laid off and facilities closing, underscores the precarious nature of our fledgling private practice in the Covid -19 assault.

In cases where multiple staff are required to attend to one patient, the cost of the personal protection equipment(PPEs) alone exceeds the consultation fees and with insurers’ contracts previously not factoring in PPEs gear.

In addition, many health workers deemed to have underlying conditions like advanced age, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), pregnancy or other underlying issues have also stepped back and cut down on their hours.