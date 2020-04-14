Health & Fitness Indoor games for bonding with children

For those with families, ensuring members maintain some sobriety during this period is important. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Working from home has proved elusive for many employees in the movement restriction and office closures. For those with families, ensuring members maintain some sobriety during this period is important.

Children and young adults in particular, face even tougher chances given their normal high mobility lifestyles outside the house, unlike office workers who sit in one place the whole day.

For those living in apartments, without a variety of stimulation and new activities, tempers are wont to be frayed. Already it has been reported that incidence of domestic violence is on the rise.

Fortunately, children have adequate time to bond with their parents, away from the television, movies, social media and the internet which now occupy greater periods for urban families. Concerns raised over violence levels and video games addiction should caution parents allowing unsupervised access for their children’

The curfew, however, creates an opportunity for indoor family based recreational activities for those able to afford them.

While games come in a variety, how they influence the brains development, problem solving and memory are key considerations at purchase. Recommendations for those with young children are those that deliver curiosity, instil attention as well as create competitiveness. If in a large family, any game that allows multiple players at a go or multiple teams is also great.

The other element is novelty. After a couple of plays if this is lost, children lose interest quickly and it may be hard getting their minds back to the game in future. For the brain, games that have the three elements of spatial, temporal and visual attention ensure some cognitive processing in the playing.

Based on these elements and also on their affordability, the following games are suggested. Scrabble, allows four players, limited playing duration, versatility and actually helps with vocabulary and spellings. As a rule, any new word played can then be learnt by other members as well as challenged for dictionary reference. By keeping scores, competition is then created. Its appeal is in its ease of learning and resilience; the tiles are hard to destroy. If buying one, select the water-proof board, just in case accidental liquid spills occur. Average cost is about Sh 1,500- Sh 2,500.