Keep fitness goals realistic for best results

At 23, Stacey Njoki Gitau stands at 175 centimetres and weighs 66 kilogrammes. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Exercise and Sports Science from Kenyatta University. She is a personal and group fitness trainer at Savannah Fitness Exchange and is the owner of Fitness Junkie Kenya- an online fitness wear company.

My fitness journey began right after high school. I had put on a lot of weight and I badly wanted to lose it, so working out was the first thing I committed to doing every morning when I woke up. That, plus the discipline, paid off.

Little did I know that I would later be selected to pursue a course that involved fitness.

Losing weight was definitely my motivation when I started my fitness journey. Being fit and healthy were secondary at that moment.

With personal training, I make sure to get each client's details on their current physical and health status. This involves measuring their blood pressure, then using an electrical bio impedance to measure the BMI, body fat percentage, hydration levels, muscle mass, obesity index and physical age. Thereafter, we discuss and set short term and long-term goals. This gives me an idea of how the program should look like, and I immediately go into designing an individualised program that is subject to adjustments depending on the client's progress overtime.

I never once skip a dynamic warm up, foam rolling and mobility drills in any of my workout sessions.

My charges range between Sh1,000 and Sh3,000 an hour depending on the service delivered.

The most common fitness goal I have encountered with my clients is without a doubt losing belly fat.

I try to be as consistent and disciplined in other aspects of my life as I am in fitness. It's not always easy, but setting goals to achieve motivates me.

Examples of workout essentials you may need at home in order to get the same results you would at the gym are resistance bands, skipping rope, steps and mats. But accessing the gym a few times a month is important for strength and heavy lifting.

A typical home workout involves skipping rope, jumping jacks, push-ups, squats, planks, burpees among many others.

My fitness idols are Heba Ali, Lisa Lanceford and Danyele Wilson. Body goals for sure. (Laughs).

I literally can’t live without good fitness wear. When I look good, I feel good. That was one of the things that pushed me to starting my fitness wear line. And of course, I believe that Fitness Junkie Kenya has the best fitness wear. (Laughs).

Mindset is everything when it comes to getting into shape and weight loss. It’s one thing to set your mind on something, and another to align everything you do with the specific goal in mind. This actually applies to our day-to-day lives as well. Convincing and believing in yourself follows closely when it comes to smashing personal best records in fitness.

Our thoughts literally become our actions. Having negative thoughts about your fitness journey makes your morale go down. This is why you will find people making excuses, becoming on and off clients or giving up all together.

Over expectation is the biggest reason people fail to meet their fitness or weight loss goals. To achieve optimum results, one has to understand that it is not going to be an easy journey. People expect too much too soon, and most times are not willing to put in the work.

The one piece of advice I like giving out to my clients is that fitness is for everyone, and not just a select group. Also, when you take care of your body, it will take care of you.

Working out and maintain poor eating habits do not go hand in hand. Nutrition is important to incorporate in your fitness journey. As a health and fitness professional, your results are 70 percent nutrition and 30 percent exercise and that hasn't changed.