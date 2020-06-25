Health & Fitness Limuru Country Club Tees Off Golf Tournaments

The Limuru Country Club has resumed golf events. PHOTO | POOL

Golfers and golf clubs have begun to resume competitions after union relaxed restrictions on the outdoor reactional activity.

Limuru Country Club resumes golf events on Wednesday, however, outlining updated guidelines to comply with government announced measures on combating coronavirus.

“We are making steady progress towards a resumption of sponsored events. We will have our Club night on Wednesday, June 24, 2020,” Fred Ikana, the captain said in a letter to its members.

The games resume after almost three months of inactivity following the government's order on closure of the facilities among other measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Health CS Kagwe Mutahi ordered the closing of all golf clubs and clubhouses while maintaining that golfers could play but without their caddies, putting on hold tournaments.

The move was aimed at observing social distancing guidelines in the open sports facilities that for long have been preferred for engagement and recreation.

Kenya Golf Union has recently lifted the ban on handicaps, paving way for organised competitions and reciprocation.

“Clubs are advised to announce results of any competition using means that do not require golfers to congregate in the clubhouse. Clubs are also now free to allow reciprocation or fourballs if they can do so while maintaining the same due care,” said KGU chairman Anthony Murage.

The use of caddies is still not allowed until the Ministry of Health gives the authorisation.

However, the chairman noted that ball spotters are allowed on the course to help golfers locate their balls as long as they don't handle the golf balls, clubs, or bags and maintain at least two club-lengths away.

Mr Ikana has maintained that the tournaments will be held subject to Covid-19 restrictions and the orders.

“There shall be no formal gatherings after the event. Winners will be notified and prizes picked up from the Golf Admin office,” he said.

“Covid-19 protocols apply throughout and players are asked to strictly adhere to them.” The virus has hit the economy has led to spillover effects on corporate companies making sponsorships difficult.

This has seen the club appeal for sponsors in the sporting event. “We humbly appeal to all members to come forward and sponsor our club nights and Saturday events, sponsorship costs are now considerably low,” Mr Ikana said.

The club has retained the fee payable for club nights and competition days to Sh400 and Sh200 for optional ball pool.