National Youth Service (NYS) cohorts working on the old meter-gauge railway line at Nanyuki on January 30, 2020 evening. FILE PHOTO | NMG

In the midst of all current gloomy news, some positive happening to brighten up this week. Those following global logistics trends note the clamour for reliable, safe and clean transport modes, particularly, trains making a comeback as a solution for cheap travel in Africa.

Over the weekend, the Kenya Railways Corporation(KRC) is reported to have delivered an engine, wagons and coaches to Nanyuki, heralding the near recommencement of operations on the Nairobi-Nanyuki line. As part of the government’s pledge of a June 1, 2020 opening, KRC and the Presidential Delivery Unit are impressively on track on this promise.

If you were lucky enough to have seen the “train era” when KRC was the most convenient, safest and reliable mode of long distance transport, the renovation of the old metre-gauge lines must stir some memories and hopes in you. Fond recollections of my first train ride on the Nairobi-Mombasa line still linger with me, as well as a visit to Karatina and Nanyuki in my primary school heydays.

Regularly commuters in Nairobi must accept the inevitability of the impending deterioration of road commutes. The good news is that we can partially address this by rehabilitation of the existing railway through the Nairobi Commuter Rail Services masterplan.

Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru, are also served by a rail line. Albeit the latter two don’t experience gridlocks, the former does, and should start laying future plans on expanding its rail network.

Nanyuki’s line revamp offers opportunity not just for safe transport of commuters and petroleum products to the Vivo mega-depot bypassing the dangerous miraa cargo route, but hopefully, a cheaper mode of transport for farmers’ produce around the region too.

The Mount Kenya line, laid in 1931, has potential to deliver food to Nairobi more reliably and cheaply directly to the new Dandora food market, avoiding middlemen transporters who cause high food prices.

Trains are advantageous over cargo lorries and motor vehicles due to absence of traffic jams. In analysing the KRC 2019 operational report, for the same amount of cargo and passengers moved, our roads had hundredfold more fatalities.

KRC’s daily Nairobi Metropolitan Area commuters averaged 20,000 at peak train operations. With an improved network, there is opportunity to increase both this and revenue figures.

For underfunded devolved public health system managers and health economists, an often overlooked contribution of trains is their safety component. More often than not, cargo trucks and big capacity passenger vehicles are associated with more accident, either as a direct cause or involvement, particularly on long routes. All these, stand to be reversed downwards if rail travel picks up.