Health & Fitness ‘Outdoor Exercises Have Done Me Good’

Nancy Ochego has developed a liking for outdoor exercises following the closure of gyms. PHOTO | COURTESY

For nearly nine years, Nancy Ochego has exercised about six times a week at a gym.

Her preferred workouts were steps aerobics, a high-intensity cardio exercise that involves stepping up and down a block, and lifting weights to sculpt her body and gain strength.

But with coronavirus leading to the closure of gyms and forcing fitness enthusiasts to social-distance, she has developed a new liking for outdoor exercises.

“Initially it was difficult to train at home since I’m used to working out in the gym but I realised that I was always anxious and fatigued. I resorted to exercising outdoors, at least five days a week for one hour or one and a half hours,” she says.

The experience of outdoor exercises is pretty raw, just you, the grass and trees, and a few other fitness enthusiasts.

Exercising outdoors is advantageous than indoors because breaking a sweat in a breeze and lush greenery makes the workout somewhat less strenuous and one is not confined to small spaces.

“Previously, I never enjoyed working outdoors except for activities like hiking and occasional boot camps. However, with Covid-19, I have realised that working outdoors is very exciting. Exercising in the house is very challenging because I’m not able to focus fully with the children in the house,” she says.

Her weight has yo-yoed over the years just like most women.

“After I got my firstborn, I lost 13kgs and now after my second baby, I’ve shed 15kgs,” Nancy says.

For Nancy, exercising is as important as working because it has immense benefits. She says she realised that she is happier when she exercises and also sleeps better since her body is tired after a workout.

“When Kenya reported its first coronavirus case on March 13, I had just travelled back from the UAE. I did the mandatory 14-day quarantine. The idleness and lack of movement made me anxious that I ended up going to the hospital twice. Then I started overeating to beat boredom. Of course, I wasn’t eating healthy meals, so I gained three kilos. But I have since shed them off,” she says.

So how does her weekly outdoor workout schedule look like?

“Initially, I was jogging, skipping a rope, and brisk-walking, in addition to High-Intensity Training (HIIT) workouts. With time, I got a personal trainer who tailor-makes exercises that work on areas of my body that need to be worked on,” she says.

Most career women struggle with consistency, but Nancy says what drives her is seeing herself fit perfectly in “a LBD – a little black dress– be energetic and healthy.” To better juggle the balls of working both from home and the office, motherhood, and exercises, she plans.

“If you're an early riser, set aside one hour in the morning before starting the day or for those who prefer evenings, do the same. Also, involve your partner. I’m lucky that my husband encourages me to exercise and takes care of the children when I need to do my workouts,” says Nancy.

For her outdoor exercises, she has had to invest in a skipping rope, dumbbells, and a yoga mat.