Health & Fitness Recovering in Style

Ladies get glamed up by Ashleys team during the "Recover In Style" launch at the Aga Khan University Hospital. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

For some years now we have watched as the perfectly manicured and stunning Duchess of Cambridge posed on the steps of the Lindo Wing a few hours after she welcomed each of her three royal babies into the world.

We have wondered how she has been able to pull off that elegant look after being in hospital. Well, it turns out you too can get that look while admitted in hospital.

Jubilee Insurance medical policy holders who are admitted for over three days at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, MP Shah Hospital and Mater Hospital can enjoy such perks through an inpatient beauty therapy service called “Recover in Style.”

The patients will be pampered with a choice of hair styling, manicure or pedicure, a complete makeover by highly rated Kenyan beauty therapists.

The initiative, according Jubilee Holdings Group CEO Dr Julius Kipng’etich is aimed at ‘humanising’ health insurances in the country.

“With this new programme, we are moving away from the conventional insurance practice to a more personalised care approach for customers. Our aim is to wow our clients and increase customer satisfaction,” Dr Kipng’etich said.

Dr Kipng’etich says that the last thing any patient wants to hear during a visit from family and friends at the hospital is how badly they look.

“We want to reach out to fellow human beings who are their weakest, because people will always remember what you do for them during their weakest moment,” he says.

He says that rather than focusing on illness, Jubilee Insurance will leverage on the connection between the mind, body, spirit and emotion to enhance the overall well-being of our members. Ashely’s Kenya CEO Terry Mungai who has partnered with the insurer says that while the medications have taken a toll on patients and their body might still be weak they still need to look and feel amazing.

“This helps such patients cope and boost their self-esteem, this is about taking that whole hospital experience to another level,” she says.

She adds that beauty therapy has an important therapeutic role beyond aesthetics as it offers an individual an overall sense of well-being and enhanced self-esteem.

Ms Mungai is of the school of thought that clinical evidence has shown this positive emotional and mental state results in quicker recovery from physical illness.